Trafford takes no further action on ambulance service

- Borough to remain with Penn Twp.

No increase in sewage rates for Export residents

P-T alumni share experiences in the arts

Salem auditors set salaries

Students give back:

A look at FR National Honor Society

FR school and property conditions topic for town hall meeting

Kearns will continue to head Murrysville Council

Math curriculum discussed at GS Board meeting

FR seeks nominations for excellence award

Export responds to trail committee request

GS School District to host family program