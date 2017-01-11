It’s Pinewood Derby Time!

Fuel contained before contaminating reservoir

FR study projects increase in district population

Lions Lunchables fill a need at GS

Trafford seeks volunteers to serve on boards

Grant to help complete Heritage Trail in Murrysville

Donations sought for annual auction

Buses and truck traffic discussed by P-T and Apex

Term limits mean at least three new faces on Murrysville council

Export will have four council seats on 2017 ballot

Trafford Recreation Board looks forward to 2017